Albuquerque man catches thief stealin...

Albuquerque man catches thief stealing bike, confronts him

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Chris, who asked KRQE News 13 to not use his last name, said he had just finished eating dinner at the Monte Vista Fire Station Restaurant in Nob Hill Tuesday night, when he walked out of the restaurant and noticed something was not right. "I literally just see some guy just going at it with bolt cutters on this chained bike here," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the Donald Likes Knuckle Head Violence 4 hr Concha Pena 3
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 4 hr Mister Chix 114,609
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 hr new parrot 63,652
TRUMP just POed Many More People 7 hr drain the trump s... 62
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... 11 hr They 9
The Women that Ralph Armstrong was convicted of... 15 hr RDA A Rapist 2
News Mesa victim's mother searches for answers (Mar '09) 16 hr Interesting 47
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,980 • Total comments across all topics: 279,991,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC