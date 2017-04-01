Albuquerque man catches thief stealing bike, confronts him
Chris, who asked KRQE News 13 to not use his last name, said he had just finished eating dinner at the Monte Vista Fire Station Restaurant in Nob Hill Tuesday night, when he walked out of the restaurant and noticed something was not right. "I literally just see some guy just going at it with bolt cutters on this chained bike here," he said.
