Albuquerque man arrested accused of nearly hitting deputy during traffic stop
According to a criminal complaint, a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over David Hernandez at the Circle K near 4th and Osuna Friday night for driving without a license plate light and a covered registration sticker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Teacher Prints An Infuriating Thing On Her...
|1 min
|Enough is enough
|1
|Albuquerque Police arrest wanted teen after sec...
|3 min
|Enough is enough
|1
|Muslims suffer insanity, low IQ, recessive diso...
|5 min
|The truth
|3
|Question for Historians: Does Trump Resemble Ja...
|44 min
|barnyard
|13
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Rum Island-ers
|63,744
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|new parrot
|114,692
|vote trump
|3 hr
|Knightkore
|24
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC