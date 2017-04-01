Albuquerque man accused in dozens of ...

Albuquerque man accused in dozens of armed robberies arrested

13 hrs ago

Dozens and dozens of violent hold-ups in just four months and police say it was all the work of one man. Now, that accused crook is behind bars at last, facing charges for armed robbery at fast food restaurants and gas stations all over town.

