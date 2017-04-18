Albuquerque contractor to challenge fora

There's still more than a year until New Mexicans vote in the primary election and general election for the U.S. Senate, but one New Mexico commercial building contractor said he's already prepared to take on incumbent Democrat Martin Heinrich. Albuquerque contractor to challenge for Heinrich's Senate seat There's still more than a year until New Mexicans vote in the primary election and general election for the U.S. Senate, but one New Mexico commercial building contractor said he's already prepared to take on incumbent Democrat Martin Heinrich.

