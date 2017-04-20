Albuquerque city councilor seeks US House seat as Democrat
Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis is running as a Democrat for U.S. Congress in New Mexico's central district. Davis formally announced his campaign for the Democratic nomination on Thursday at a brief news conference.
