Albuquerque churches unite to Serve the City
Hundreds of people spread out across Albuquerque Saturday morning to give back to their community in a lot of unique and different ways. About 30 people spent the morning cleaning up the courtyard and library atrium at Los Ranchos Elementary in the North Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Donald Likes Knuckle Head Violence
|3 min
|Concha Pena
|3
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|18 min
|Mister Chix
|114,609
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|27 min
|new parrot
|63,652
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|3 hr
|drain the trump s...
|62
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|6 hr
|They
|9
|The Women that Ralph Armstrong was convicted of...
|11 hr
|RDA A Rapist
|2
|Mesa victim's mother searches for answers (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|Interesting
|47
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC