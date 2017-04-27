Albuquerque cemetery experiencing the...

Albuquerque cemetery experiencing theft in children burial area

It's meant to be a place of prayer, peace and respect, but what two people appear to be doing recently at the Sunset Memorial Garden cemetery in Albuquerque cemetery is appalling. Recently captured cell phone video from a cemetery visitor shows people with items that he said were removed from the Garden of Angels section where babies and toddlers are buried.

