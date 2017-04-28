Albuquerque car dealership accused of taking customers for $82K
An Albuquerque family that was looking to buy a second car found what they were looking for at a local dealership. But after forking over a cash payment, the family says it's been taken for nearly $10,000 and the car they thought they were buying.
