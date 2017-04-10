Albuquerque BioPark welcomes newborn ...

Albuquerque BioPark welcomes newborn Siamang

It's "The Great Ape-ril" at the Albuquerque BioPark and what better way to celebrate than a newborn Siamang. Siamang parents and BioPark residents, 28-year-old Brian and 25-year-old Johore welcomed their new baby last week.

