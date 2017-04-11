AG's office warns of - can you hear me' scams
AG's office warns of 'can you hear me' scams Scammers are recording New Mexicans' voice responses for potential fraud. Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://lcsun.co/2omV9uK ALBUQUERQUE -The New Mexico Attorney General's Office issued a news release Monday alerting residents to "can you hear me" phone scams.
