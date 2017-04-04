AG Sessionsa memo raises questions ab...

AG Sessionsa memo raises questions about APD-DOJ settlement agreement

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Could the Trump Administration put an end to the short Albuquerque Police-Department of Justice reform era? That's the question after new Attorney General Jeff Sessions made comments on the settlement agreements between the DOJ and troubled police departments across the nation, like the Albuquerque Police Department. In a memo released Monday, Sessions has ordered DOJ officials to look into all Obama-era consent decrees with police departments to make sure they follow the new Trump Administration's goals, which include promoting officer safety and morale while also protecting and respecting the public.

Albuquerque, NM

