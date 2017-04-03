After pursuit, mother arrested for drunken driving
A mother has been arrested for drunken driving with her two children inside the car. Albuquerque police also chased the woman for miles before officers caught her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|57 min
|Mister Chix
|114,637
|Build Wall - Pay for Wall
|3 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|7
|vote trump
|4 hr
|wormwood
|20
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|13 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,681
|Palm Sunday
|14 hr
|Beth
|2
|Concha Pena has been registered
|17 hr
|concerned citizen
|5
|New Mexico delegation members want plan, debate...
|19 hr
|Well
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC