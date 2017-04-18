Accused cop killer sentenced to 18 years on additional federal charges

Chief U.S. District Judge M. Christina Armijo sentenced Davon Lymon, 36, of Albuquerque, N.M., Monday for his conviction on federal heroin trafficking and firearms charges. Armijo ordered that Lymon serve the 18-year prison sentence consecutive to the 20-year prison sentence previously imposed on April 5, 2017 , on Lymon's conviction on two felon in possession of firearms charges, for a total sentence of 38 years of imprisonment.

