Accused Albuquerque carjacker to face trial in 2018
Lee Brandenburg , 41, appeared for a scheduling conference. Brandenburg is facing charged of attempted robbery, aggravated assault, burglary of a vehicle, resisting evading and aggravated burglary for the February incident in the parking lot of state office building off San Antonio.
