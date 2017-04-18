A glimpse into the life of an APD Sergeant
"We are not going to go home until we figure or find out who killed that little girl," Albuquerque Police Sergeant Hollie Anderson said, recalling a case where she worked for 36 hours to solve the murder of girl who died in a drive-by shooting. "It takes a lot of dedication and the cops here are willing to do it."
