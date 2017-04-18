A glimpse into the life of an APD Ser...

A glimpse into the life of an APD Sergeant

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Lobo

"We are not going to go home until we figure or find out who killed that little girl," Albuquerque Police Sergeant Hollie Anderson said, recalling a case where she worked for 36 hours to solve the murder of girl who died in a drive-by shooting. "It takes a lot of dedication and the cops here are willing to do it."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Question for Historians: Does Trump Resemble Ja... 1 hr CONCHA PENA 14
News This Teacher Prints An Infuriating Thing On Her... 3 hr Enough is enough 1
News Albuquerque Police arrest wanted teen after sec... 3 hr Enough is enough 1
Muslims suffer insanity, low IQ, recessive diso... 3 hr The truth 3
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 hr Rum Island-ers 63,744
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 4 hr new parrot 114,692
vote trump 6 hr Knightkore 24
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at April 24 at 3:21AM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,796 • Total comments across all topics: 280,530,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC