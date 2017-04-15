10th annual Railroad Days at the Las ...

10th annual Railroad Days at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum

The Las Cruces Railroad Museum, 351 N Mesilla St, will celebrate its 10th annual Train Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. This year, the Rail Runner will return to Las Cruces for tours.

