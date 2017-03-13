Winter shelter in Albuquerque closes ...

Winter shelter in Albuquerque closes after 4-month season

Albuquerque officials say an emergency winter shelter for the chronically homeless has closed after being open nightly for four months. Mayor Richard Berry's office says the Steelbridge shelter had a daily average attendance of 255 people, an increase of about 10 percent.

