Westside residents concerned with ABC...

Westside residents concerned with ABC to Z Comprehensive Plan

14 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The city council Monday night is set to vote on the Albuquerque Bernalillo Comprehensive Plan or the ABC to Z Project. While some say it will have a tough time passing Monday, westside residents say they just want the entire thing to slow down.

