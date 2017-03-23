Vigil held for fatal stabbing victim
Candles were lit Friday in memory of a man murdered when he decided to take a trip to a gas station. Family and friends gathered at a memorial for Aaron Sieben, the Albuquerque father who was stabbed to death Sunday night at Lomas and Eubank.
