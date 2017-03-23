Vigil held for fatal stabbing victim

Vigil held for fatal stabbing victim

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV

Candles were lit Friday in memory of a man murdered when he decided to take a trip to a gas station. Family and friends gathered at a memorial for Aaron Sieben, the Albuquerque father who was stabbed to death Sunday night at Lomas and Eubank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP just POed Many More People 5 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 22
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 hr Mister Chix 63,607
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr new parrot 114,575
Illegals may have license Military serving over... 14 hr effingbar 3
Happy Birthday 03/26 Thu give it a name 2
News Old Town Boys and Girls Club to close (Nov '08) Mar 22 Ray Barrs 31
Comprehensive Plan Update Approved Mar 22 sunnygsampson2064 1
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 279,797,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC