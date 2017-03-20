USA Boxing Western Elite Qualifier and Regional Open comes to Albuquerque
The next wave of fighters, professional and amateur, usually come out of USA Boxing. The organizations Western Elite Qualifier and Regional Open Championships will start in Albuquerque Tuesday at the Convention Center.
