TV production begins on nun who stood...

TV production begins on nun who stood up to - Billy the Kid'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Filming has begun on a television pilot about an Italian-born nun who once challenged Billy the Kid, calmed angry mobs and opened schools in the American Southwest. Saint Hood Productions announced Tuesday that production on "At the End of the Santa Fe Trail" has started in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Chama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP just POed Many More People 26 min Trump 15
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 3 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,568
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 3 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,600
News Old Town Boys and Girls Club to close (Nov '08) 17 hr Ray Barrs 31
Comprehensive Plan Update Approved 23 hr sunnygsampson2064 1
Review: DOX Auto Repair (Feb '15) Tue Thedjmatt 5
Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10) Tue NaW 816
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Bernalillo County was issued at March 23 at 4:11AM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,110 • Total comments across all topics: 279,758,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC