TV production begins on nun who stood up to - Billy the Kid'
Filming has begun on a television pilot about an Italian-born nun who once challenged Billy the Kid, calmed angry mobs and opened schools in the American Southwest. Saint Hood Productions announced Tuesday that production on "At the End of the Santa Fe Trail" has started in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Chama.
