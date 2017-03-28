Tuesdaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Storm brings snow, rain to New Mexico
Lower elevations can expect scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorms. Over the high terrain, snow will be the main impact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Face on the Barroom Floor
|2 hr
|bella
|4
|Meals on Wheels
|3 hr
|bummer
|9
|Can Bosley Regrow Your Hair? No!
|5 hr
|Klaatu
|1
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|5 hr
|dont get it
|3
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Toucan Do It Too
|63,631
|confidential
|6 hr
|Bishop of Bath n ...
|7
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|6 hr
|Obama
|43
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC