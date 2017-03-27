Trial for suspected Old Navy arsonist...

Trial for suspected Old Navy arsonist pushed back

There is another delay in the case of the man accused of setting fire to and destroying an Old Navy store in Albuquerque. David Hickman 's jury trial is now scheduled for early June.

