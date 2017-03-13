The Latest: New Mexico governor won't...

The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise minimum wage

There are 3 comments on the Connecticut Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise minimum wage. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

New Mexico Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, and Senate President Pro Tempore Mary Kay Papen, D-Las Cruces, meet briefly as lawmakers race to pass last-minute proposals on Friday, March, 17, 2017. State lawmakers and Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez are headed for a showdown over the state's budget and a possible government shutdown as the Legislature is scheduled to end Saturday.

lambert

Lubbock, TX

#1 12 hrs ago
GOOD. Why should there be a higher minimum wage when nearly 40% of the population does NOT graduate HS?

The workers are so poor quality that all they are able to do is clean motel rooms, however, look at this site regarding dirty motel rooms.....

Pitiful

Quit

Santa Fe, NM

#3 9 hrs ago
lambert wrote:
GOOD. Why should there be a higher minimum wage when nearly 40% of the population does NOT graduate HS?

The workers are so poor quality that all they are able to do is clean motel rooms, however, look at this site regarding dirty motel rooms.....

Pitiful
telling us about your self
Well

Santa Fe, NM

#4 7 hrs ago
lambert wrote:
GOOD. Why should there be a higher minimum wage when nearly 40% of the population does NOT graduate HS?

The workers are so poor quality that all they are able to do is clean motel rooms, however, look at this site regarding dirty motel rooms.....

Pitiful
http://www.santafenewmexican.com/news/local_n...
