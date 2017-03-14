Teen arrested for hitting officer, wanted in child abuse case
Police said a shoplifter gave them a fake name, then tried to escape from a squad car because he knew that he was wanted for being involved in a more a serious crime. Monday, Albuquerque police were dispatched to the Target off Lomas and Eubank on a shoplifting call.
