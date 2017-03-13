Suspected car thief bonds out of jail...

Suspected car thief bonds out of jail, arrested twice more in stolen vehicles

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A convicted felon has crossed paths with Albuquerque police three different times in the last three months, and each time they said he's been in a stolen vehicle. He also has the same person riding as passenger.

