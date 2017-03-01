Suspect in Albuquerque stabbing death...

Suspect in Albuquerque stabbing death appears in court

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The Albuquerque Police Department says a Yellow Cab driver picked up 26-year-old Luke Waruszewski at Coors and Central. That's when police say Waruszewski stabbed the driver and took off in his cab.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 8 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,493
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 9 hr Piglet Von Chix 63,527
Senatore Heinrich and Udall are SAD 11 hr Everyone 3
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... 12 hr lambert 23
Albuquerque Fire Department and Pay-Cuts (Aug '10) 12 hr Josh 13
RockHounding in NM (Sep '08) 12 hr Susanne 43
Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro... 13 hr Well Well 40
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,347 • Total comments across all topics: 279,253,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC