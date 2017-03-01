Suspect in Albuquerque stabbing death appears in court
The Albuquerque Police Department says a Yellow Cab driver picked up 26-year-old Luke Waruszewski at Coors and Central. That's when police say Waruszewski stabbed the driver and took off in his cab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|8 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,493
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|9 hr
|Piglet Von Chix
|63,527
|Senatore Heinrich and Udall are SAD
|11 hr
|Everyone
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|12 hr
|lambert
|23
|Albuquerque Fire Department and Pay-Cuts (Aug '10)
|12 hr
|Josh
|13
|RockHounding in NM (Sep '08)
|12 hr
|Susanne
|43
|Is John McCain Suffering from "Stockholm Syndro...
|13 hr
|Well Well
|40
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC