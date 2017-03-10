Suspect in Albuquerque kidnapping fac...

Suspect in Albuquerque kidnapping faces judge in Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The suspected killer out of Mississippi who is accused of kidnapping a couple hiking on La Luz Trail faced a judge in Kansas Friday. This all began on Feb. 22 in Mississippi where authorities say Alex Deaton killed his girlfriend , then killed a woman at a church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
3 Million Illegal Aliens Vote for Hillary Clin... 2 hr CONCHA PENA 56
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 4 hr new parrot 114,534
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 hr new parrot 63,571
Over 40 6 hr Eager Eater 2
Ah, Kathylyn (Not Paula's Landlord's Wife) 6 hr Eager Eater 2
Paula, 7:50pm 10 March 2017 6 hr Assburger patient 1
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) 7 hr Susie Loparo 148
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,465,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC