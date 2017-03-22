Students help refugee families settle into life in America
Ehlam Yosufzai, right, explains facets of the Afghani New Year known as Nowruz during a Refugee Well-being Project gathering at the Cesar Chavez Community Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. The project sets students on a two-semester course during which they help refugee families and have the opportunity to learn about various cultures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|1 hr
|Then
|16
|Happy Birthday 03/26
|3 hr
|give it a name
|2
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|new parrot
|114,569
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,601
|Old Town Boys and Girls Club to close (Nov '08)
|22 hr
|Ray Barrs
|31
|Comprehensive Plan Update Approved
|Wed
|sunnygsampson2064
|1
|Review: DOX Auto Repair (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Thedjmatt
|5
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC