Students help refugee families settle...

Students help refugee families settle into life in America

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Lobo

Ehlam Yosufzai, right, explains facets of the Afghani New Year known as Nowruz during a Refugee Well-being Project gathering at the Cesar Chavez Community Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. The project sets students on a two-semester course during which they help refugee families and have the opportunity to learn about various cultures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP just POed Many More People 1 hr Then 16
Happy Birthday 03/26 3 hr give it a name 2
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 4 hr new parrot 114,569
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 hr Mister Chix 63,601
News Old Town Boys and Girls Club to close (Nov '08) 22 hr Ray Barrs 31
Comprehensive Plan Update Approved Wed sunnygsampson2064 1
Review: DOX Auto Repair (Feb '15) Tue Thedjmatt 5
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Bernalillo County was issued at March 23 at 4:11AM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,988 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC