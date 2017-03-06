Solitary confinement suits cost New M...

Solitary confinement suits cost New Mexico counties millions

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2016 photo, George Abila, who won a nearly $2 million lawsuit against New Mexico's Eddy County over his treatment while held in solitary confinement, sits in his attorney's office in Albuquerque, N.M. Former jail inmates have won more than $20 million in judgments in recent years against New Mexico counties over their treatment while held in solitary confinement. With more cases pending, state lawmakers are debating a proposal that would ban solitary confinement for juveniles, pregnant women and inmates with mental illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr Mister Chix 114,515
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 6 hr new parrot 63,553
News Multiple cars reportedly stolen from Albuquerqu... 7 hr Sherri 14
Left-Handers and Rh Negative Blood, Connection... (Feb '12) 8 hr Freddie 65
News GE to close South Valley plant (Sep '09) 8 hr Freddie 53
Shawniece, Paula & Gyna 11 hr to MQC 16
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) 15 hr Milpitas store 146
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,368,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC