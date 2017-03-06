Solitary confinement suits cost New Mexico counties millions

In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2016 photo, George Abila, who won a nearly $2 million lawsuit against New Mexico's Eddy County over his treatment while held in solitary confinement, sits in his attorney's office in Albuquerque, N.M. Former jail inmates have won more than $20 million in judgments in recent years against New Mexico counties over their treatment while held in solitary confinement. With more cases pending, state lawmakers are debating a proposal that would ban solitary confinement for juveniles, pregnant women and inmates with mental illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.