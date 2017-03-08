Shins back with heart

Shins back with heart

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Yahoo!

After all, it was Braff who put his band the Shins on the map, when he used their New Slang - recorded in Mercer's basement in Albuquerque, New Mexico - in the 2004 indie hit Garden State. The Shins went from that basement to the world after music lovers heralded Natalie Portman's advice that New Slang was a song that "will change your life".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 12 hr Mister Chix 114,523
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 12 hr new parrot 63,561
News Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13) 15 hr Shop 5
News GE to close South Valley plant (Sep '09) 15 hr talking 56
News Despite laws, panhandlers flourish in ABQ (Nov '08) 18 hr david 119
Shawniqua, Paula & Gyna 22 hr Coral Castle Keep 1
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) Wed Karen 7
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at March 07 at 7:43PM MST

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,346 • Total comments across all topics: 279,421,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC