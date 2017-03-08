Shins back with heart

After all, it was Braff who put his band the Shins on the map, when he used their New Slang - recorded in Mercer's basement in Albuquerque, New Mexico - in the 2004 indie hit Garden State. The Shins went from that basement to the world after music lovers heralded Natalie Portman's advice that New Slang was a song that "will change your life".

