Shia LaBeouf Finds New, Mystery Home For Donald Trump Art Protest

Shia Labeouf has relocated his anti-Donald Trump art installation to a mystery location after a shooting incident forced the project to shut down in New Mexico. The Transformers star started the live-stream event, which features members of the public stating "He will not divide us" into a camera, outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York on 20 January - the day controversial U.S. leader Trump was inaugurated.

