Shia LaBeouf Finds New, Mystery Home For Donald Trump Art Protest
Shia Labeouf has relocated his anti-Donald Trump art installation to a mystery location after a shooting incident forced the project to shut down in New Mexico. The Transformers star started the live-stream event, which features members of the public stating "He will not divide us" into a camera, outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York on 20 January - the day controversial U.S. leader Trump was inaugurated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WENN Blog.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World's Most Unpleasant Job-Your Nominations
|12 min
|Good luck beyotch
|3
|Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13)
|16 min
|One in every crowd
|10
|"Symbicort contains Ford Motor Oil"?
|18 min
|Please explain
|1
|Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10)
|2 hr
|sandy
|150
|Actor Shia LaBeouf brings anti-Trump piece to N...
|5 hr
|Typical Left Wanker
|2
|On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins...
|6 hr
|Test
|19
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|new parrot
|114,536
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC