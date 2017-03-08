Shia LaBeouf Finds New, Mystery Home ...

Shia LaBeouf Finds New, Mystery Home For Donald Trump Art Protest

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WENN Blog

Shia Labeouf has relocated his anti-Donald Trump art installation to a mystery location after a shooting incident forced the project to shut down in New Mexico. The Transformers star started the live-stream event, which features members of the public stating "He will not divide us" into a camera, outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York on 20 January - the day controversial U.S. leader Trump was inaugurated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WENN Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
World's Most Unpleasant Job-Your Nominations 12 min Good luck beyotch 3
News Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13) 16 min One in every crowd 10
"Symbicort contains Ford Motor Oil"? 18 min Please explain 1
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) 2 hr sandy 150
News Actor Shia LaBeouf brings anti-Trump piece to N... 5 hr Typical Left Wanker 2
On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins... 6 hr Test 19
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 6 hr new parrot 114,536
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,479,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC