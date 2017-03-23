Sextet of stamps serves up - delicios...

Sextet of stamps serves up - delicioso' foods from Caribbean, south of the border

The United States Postal Service will issue six forever stamps April 20 depicting foods of Central and South America, Mexico and the Caribbean. The stamp set, called Delicioso, will be offered in a double-sided pane of 20. The dishes on the six Delicioso forever stamps that will be issued as a set on April 20 are tamales, flan, sancoho, empanadas, chile relleno, and ceviche.

