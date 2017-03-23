Sextet of stamps serves up - delicioso' foods from Caribbean, south of the border
The United States Postal Service will issue six forever stamps April 20 depicting foods of Central and South America, Mexico and the Caribbean. The stamp set, called Delicioso, will be offered in a double-sided pane of 20. The dishes on the six Delicioso forever stamps that will be issued as a set on April 20 are tamales, flan, sancoho, empanadas, chile relleno, and ceviche.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,614
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|1 hr
|More
|33
|Tucumcari toddler dies, mother's boyfriend charged (Sep '08)
|3 hr
|heartbroken
|71
|Left-Handers and Rh Negative Blood, Connection... (Feb '12)
|6 hr
|Pjj
|62
|German looked so cute at wheel of Silver Honda CRV
|8 hr
|the muffin man
|2
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|new parrot
|114,583
|Money!!!!
|19 hr
|Tristan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC