Santa Fe County man sentenced for tribal trespass

A Santa Fe County man has been sentenced to 90 days in prison for trespassing onto Nambe Pueblo land despite being banned by tribal leaders. Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Steve Romero pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass during a hearing Friday in Albuquerque.

