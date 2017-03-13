Sadness Lamp F.A.Q.
We hope it brings you many more years of being able to tolerate all this than you previously anticipated. To get you started, here are some frequently asked questions regarding your lamp: Yes! Your LifeBrite Sadness Lamp is equipped with our patented Ionizer, which can blast white light through even the tightly clenched fingers shielding your eyes.
