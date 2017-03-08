Real estate company ranks Albuquerque
The real estate website Trulia looked at cities across the country where women are closing the gap in homeownership, education and pay. Albuquerque is ranked number one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|new parrot
|114,542
|Galles Chevrolet Spokeswoman
|5 hr
|cognoscente
|1
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,582
|Albuquerque mom facing charges after allegedly ...
|6 hr
|Jennifer
|3
|Thousands join Albuquerque rally on womena s ri...
|7 hr
|Steven
|17
|Fridaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Gov. Mar...
|8 hr
|Another
|4
|On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins...
|8 hr
|Which
|24
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC