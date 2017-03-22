Push for development, hospital on Alb...

Push for development, hospital on Albuquerquea s westside

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Albuquerque's Northwest Mesa has grown by about 43,000 people since 2000, according to the Mid-Region Council of Governments, but the westside still lacks job opportunities and healthcare services. "What if you have an emergency out here? You know, you have to drive 30 minutes to a frickin' hospital," said westside resident Kaci Bailey.

Albuquerque, NM

