Push for development, hospital on Albuquerquea s westside
Albuquerque's Northwest Mesa has grown by about 43,000 people since 2000, according to the Mid-Region Council of Governments, but the westside still lacks job opportunities and healthcare services. "What if you have an emergency out here? You know, you have to drive 30 minutes to a frickin' hospital," said westside resident Kaci Bailey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 min
|Mister Chix
|63,603
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|16 min
|new parrot
|114,571
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|19
|Happy Birthday 03/26
|13 hr
|give it a name
|2
|Old Town Boys and Girls Club to close (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Ray Barrs
|31
|Comprehensive Plan Update Approved
|Wed
|sunnygsampson2064
|1
|Review: DOX Auto Repair (Feb '15)
|Mar 21
|Thedjmatt
|5
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC