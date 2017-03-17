Pulitzer Prize Winner for Fiction, Anthony Doerr, to Release New Book in Albuquerque, 4/5

Pulitzer Prize winner for fiction, Anthony Doerr, will visit Albuquerque for an event sponsored by Bookworks at the Albuquerque Academy for the paperback release of his beloved book, All the Light We Cannot See. The event is April 5, at 7 pm, at Albuquerque Academy's Simms Auditorium, at 6400 Wyoming Blvd NE.

