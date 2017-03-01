Public safety is Albuquerque's most i...

Public safety is Albuquerque's most important issue, poll reveals

More Albuquerque voters believe ensuring public safety is the top concern the next Albuquerque mayor must address, according to a new poll exclusive to KOB-TV. According to the Carroll Strategies poll of about 800 Albuquerque voters, 49.8 percent said that creating a safer community and recruiting more police officers is the most important issue facing the city heading into this year's mayoral election.

