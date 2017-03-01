Public safety is Albuquerque's most important issue, poll reveals
More Albuquerque voters believe ensuring public safety is the top concern the next Albuquerque mayor must address, according to a new poll exclusive to KOB-TV. According to the Carroll Strategies poll of about 800 Albuquerque voters, 49.8 percent said that creating a safer community and recruiting more police officers is the most important issue facing the city heading into this year's mayoral election.
