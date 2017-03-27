Prosecutors file witness list in Victoria Martens murder case
The murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens at a northwest Albuquerque apartment complex last August sent shockwaves through the community. The accused -- Victoria's mother Michelle Martens, Michelle' s boyfriend Fabian Gonzales, and his cousin Jessica Kelley -- are still in jail held on $1 million bonds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|new parrot
|63,622
|confidential
|4 hr
|opie
|3
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|new parrot
|114,587
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|7 hr
|more
|2
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|8 hr
|Drain
|34
|"Elvis Nino C_____"
|20 hr
|Forrest
|1
|Tucumcari toddler dies, mother's boyfriend charged (Sep '08)
|Sun
|heartbroken
|71
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC