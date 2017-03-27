Probe recommends APD officer be suspe...

Probe recommends APD officer be suspended for accidental shooting

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The Civilian Police Oversight Agency has recommended an Albuquerque police officer be suspended for an accidental shooting that left a random man wounded. An Albuquerque Police Department burglary investigation took a dramatic turn on December 14, 2014 at an apartment complex off East Central.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 10 min new parrot 114,587
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... 1 hr more 2
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,618
TRUMP just POed Many More People 2 hr Drain 34
confidential 3 hr thank you 2
"Elvis Nino C_____" 14 hr Forrest 1
News Tucumcari toddler dies, mother's boyfriend charged (Sep '08) Sun heartbroken 71
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,842 • Total comments across all topics: 279,866,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC