Probe recommends APD officer be suspended for accidental shooting
The Civilian Police Oversight Agency has recommended an Albuquerque police officer be suspended for an accidental shooting that left a random man wounded. An Albuquerque Police Department burglary investigation took a dramatic turn on December 14, 2014 at an apartment complex off East Central.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|10 min
|new parrot
|114,587
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|1 hr
|more
|2
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,618
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|2 hr
|Drain
|34
|confidential
|3 hr
|thank you
|2
|"Elvis Nino C_____"
|14 hr
|Forrest
|1
|Tucumcari toddler dies, mother's boyfriend charged (Sep '08)
|Sun
|heartbroken
|71
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC