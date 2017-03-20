President Trumpa s proposed budget cuts could hit city program hard
There are 1 comment on the KRQE Albuquerque story from 11 hrs ago, titled President Trumpa s proposed budget cuts could hit city program hard.
Every year, the city of Albuquerque delivers meals to more than 900 needy seniors. Those people who work for the program are worried that federal budget cuts could put those seniors out.
#1 6 hrs ago
Work for the program????
It is supposed to be volunteer....
