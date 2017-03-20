President Trumpa s proposed budget cu...

President Trumpa s proposed budget cuts could hit city program hard

There are 1 comment on the KRQE Albuquerque story from 11 hrs ago, titled President Trumpa s proposed budget cuts could hit city program hard.

Every year, the city of Albuquerque delivers meals to more than 900 needy seniors. Those people who work for the program are worried that federal budget cuts could put those seniors out.

pvtryan

Lubbock, TX

#1 6 hrs ago
Work for the program????

It is supposed to be volunteer....
