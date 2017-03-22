Popular green energy bill fails in state House
The Community Solar Gardens Act, which had gained popular support from Albuquerque residents and political committees alike, failed to pass the state House of Representatives by just three votes on Thursday. The bill, HB338, "provides for the independent development and operation of community solar gardens" within the service territory of investor-owned electric utilities, according to the fiscal impact report summary.
