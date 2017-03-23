Police suspect couple in string of ro...

Police suspect couple in string of robberies

1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Police say between November 2016 and Wednesday of this week, approximately 60 robberies have been committed at fast food restaurants and gas stations in Albuquerque. Officers say because Robert heavily disguised himself, it took time to identify him.

