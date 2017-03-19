Police: Drunk driver runs over woman twice outside her home
An Albuquerque grandmother and retired teacher, is fighting for her life after police say a drunk driver plowed into her, outside her Northeast Albuquerque home Saturday afternoon. Police said Montoya was standing outside a car, saying goodbye to her granddaughter when a man driving a black Jeep hit her.
