Police arrest Albuquerque man after alleged chase in stolen car
Court records show it wasn't the first time 22-year-old Joshua Ortega has been in trouble for crimes involving cars. Detectives say early Wednesday morning they spotted Ortega and another man in a stolen car outside the Costco near Cottonwood Mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meals on Wheels
|30 min
|lambert
|3
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|33 min
|lambert
|4
|Anti-Trump Albuquerque Businessman Appears on T...
|36 min
|lambert
|3
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,551
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,576
|Albuquerque SEO Firm Cancels Trump Supporters' ...
|14 hr
|seo guy
|1
|New Mexico airline service threatened if White ...
|20 hr
|lambert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC