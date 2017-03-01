'Overly broad' EEOC subpoena request denied on appeal

A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling that denied the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission a subpoena in its broad discrimination investigation of a laboratory on the basis the agency's intent was "difficult to pin down." Kellie Guadiana, a phlebotomist at Albuquerque, New Mexico-based TriCore Reference Laboratories, asked for accommodations to her work schedule and responsibilities because of her rheumatoid arthritis, which she asserted was exacerbated by her pregnancy, according to Monday's ruling by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver in Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.