Officials break ground on new Albuque...

Officials break ground on new Albuquerque Sunport Aviation Center

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Officials broke ground Thursday on what will soon be a 10-acre strip for retail and aerospace businesses. It will be called The Landing, appropriately named after the area where it will be built, at the end of the Old North-South Runway 1735 that used to dead end on Gibson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Uley 114,524
News Despite laws, panhandlers flourish in ABQ (Nov '08) 7 hr if alb 120
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 21 hr new parrot 63,561
News Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13) Wed Shop 5
News GE to close South Valley plant (Sep '09) Wed talking 56
Shawniqua, Paula & Gyna Wed Coral Castle Keep 1
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) Wed Karen 7
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at March 07 at 7:43PM MST

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,876 • Total comments across all topics: 279,430,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC