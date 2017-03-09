Officials break ground on new Albuquerque Sunport Aviation Center
Officials broke ground Thursday on what will soon be a 10-acre strip for retail and aerospace businesses. It will be called The Landing, appropriately named after the area where it will be built, at the end of the Old North-South Runway 1735 that used to dead end on Gibson.
