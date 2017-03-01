Now Casting: CBS Pilot 'Mission Contr...

Now Casting: CBS Pilot 'Mission Control' + More Paying Gigs

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Back Stage

Today's Backstage casting notices include opportunities on stage and screen that you don't want to miss. An upcoming CBS pilot seeks talent for a paid background gig, a regional production of the famed "Chicago" is casting for leading roles, and other opportunities for actors of all sorts! "MISSION CONTROL" Male and female talent ages 2270 is needed for background roles in "Mission Control," an upcoming pilot for CBS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,530
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,495
Senatore Heinrich and Udall are SAD 5 hr You are 8
News Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs s... 8 hr Paulo 2
New Mexico True 8 hr Pauchco 2
How come topix stopped displaying the number of... 9 hr How come 1
Awesome free Alexis Texas wallpaper/desktop bac... 9 hr so delicious 1
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,631 • Total comments across all topics: 279,269,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC