NM high court hears arguments on criminal records

NM high court hears arguments on criminal records The state Supreme Court is considering if judges have the authority to order police to expunge felony arrest records. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/new-mexico/2017/03/02/new-mexico-supreme-court-criminal-records/98657822/ ALBUQUERQUE - The state Supreme Court is considering whether judges have the authority to order law enforcement agencies to expunge felony arrest records.

